Michigan ranks among loneliest states during social distancing

A new map shows Michigan residents are the seventh loneliest in the U.S. due to social distancing.

“Loneliness Complaints Across the Nation During COVID-19” is a map that was recently created by the online gift retailer forevermoments.com using trends software that compiled geotagged Twitter data.

Forever Moments offers trend maps related to relationships and dating every month.

The loneliness map is based on geotagged Twitter data in the past month (30 days) tracking tweets and hashtags about being lonely or loneliness due to social distancing, self-isolation and stay-at-home orders as a result of COVID-19.

Over 400,000 tweets were tracked.

Louisiana, Arizona, Texas and the entire Southwest were recorded as feeling the effects of social isolation the most.

The top 10 loneliest states:

1. Louisiana

2. Arizona

3. Texas

4. New Mexico

5. California

6. New Hampshire

7. Michigan

8. Nebraska

9. Utah

10. Georgia