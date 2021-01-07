Michigan hated 2020 more than any other state

Michigan expressed hatred for 2020 more than any other state, according to social media data.

According to geotagged Twitter data collected over the last six months, Michiganders had a more negative sentiment toward the events of last year than any other state. This was discovered by tracking negative tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases such as “I hate 2020,” “2020 is the worst,” “horrible year,” “terrible year,” “worst year,” “awful year,” etc.

The top 10 states that hated 2020 the most were:

Michigan Virginia Indiana Kentucky North Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania Mississippi California Utah

Over 900,000 tweets were tracked, and the data was mapped out by someka.net using its Excel heat map generators along with trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.

Geotagging

Twitter provides its users the option to geotag a tweet as it is posted. This geotagging can be based on an exact location, assigned a Twitter place or both. Twitter places can be thought of as at the neighborhood level, which provides a boundary with latitude and longitude coordinates that define the location area. The main drawback is only 1%-2% of tweets are geotagged.

A second source of geospatial metadata is mentions of locations in a tweet. This type of metadata requires parsing the tweet message for location names of interest, including nicknames. One tweet may mention Manhattan, while another may mention the Big Apple, for example.

Thirdly, every Twitter profile has a location setting that can be filled out by the account owner. These profile locations provide the largest source of geospatial metadata, but not everyone provides this information, and it can contain any specific or nonspecific phrase the user wants.