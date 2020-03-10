Meet the Easter Bunny in Kentwood

The Easter Bunny is coming to the city of Kentwood.

Families are invited to attend a free Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Road SE.

The rain-or-shine event will offer candy and prizes to children ages 10 and younger and will include a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

“Easter egg hunts and photos with Peter Cottontail are fun traditions many families enjoy as a way to kick off the spring season,” said Lori Gresnick, recreation program coordinator. “With thousands of eggs to find and hopefully beautiful weather, we hope this fast-paced event will feel ‘eggstra’ special for our area youth.”

Those interested in participating are asked to bring their own bag to collect eggs, which can be redeemed for candy.

Three age groups will each have a turn: 1- to 3-year-olds, 4- to 6-year-olds and 7- to 10-year-olds. The child who finds the golden egg will win a special prize.

The Easter Bunny will be available to take photos with families after the hunt.

The city of Kentwood also will hand out free tree seedlings during the event in advance of an inaugural Arbor Day Celebration, which will take place on Friday, April 24.

More information about the event is on Facebook.