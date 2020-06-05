Kent County Parks reopening with restrictions

The Kent County Parks Department started a staggered reopening schedule for its beaches, campgrounds, open shelters, picnic areas, public restrooms and splash pad.

Visitors will be required to follow new health guidelines and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to Kent County Parks and for them to experience the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors,” Parks Superintendent Dan DeLooff said. “However, it is critical that visitors follow our new rules that prevent overcrowding and support social distancing to ensure our parks are safe for everyone.”

The reopening schedule and new safety restrictions include, but are not limited to, the following:

Beaches: The swimming beaches at Long Lake Park, Millennium Park, Myers Lake Park and Wabasis Park are open. Social distancing requirements of 6 feet are required for those not of the same household.

All playgrounds are open.

Kaufman Golf Course: The golf course is open and golf carts are available. Reserve a tee time here.

Public restrooms: All restrooms will open Friday. Enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented and signs will be posted in the facilities with the cleaning schedule.

Open shelters: Open shelters will be available Friday. Make a reservation here. Capacity is limited to 100 individuals and social distancing requirements of 6 feet are required for those not of the same household.

Group picnic areas: Group picnic areas will be available Friday. Make a reservation here. Capacity is limited to 100 individuals and social distancing requirements of 6 feet are required for those not of the same household.

Millennium Park splash pad: The splash pad will open Monday. However, space will be limited to 50% capacity (approximately 50 people). Hours of operation and admission fees are available here.

Wabasis Lake Campground: The campground will open June 12. Make a reservation here. Additional health and safety guidelines will be posted on the park’s website prior to opening.

Enclosed shelters: All enclosed shelters are closed until further notice from the Governor’s Office.

Recreational fields: All recreation fields are closed until further notice from the Governor’s Office.

All visitors who are feeling any symptoms of illness or exposed to COVID-19 should stay home and not expose other guests or parks’ staff to possible infections.