Twitter data: Michigan ranks top 5 nationally as ‘4/20’ state

According to Healthtrends, a wellness website, Michigan has been tweeting about 4/20 more than the majority of the country using the hashtag #420, #420day, #420life, #fourtwenty, etc.

Over 300,000 tweets were tracked using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data within the last week, including April 20. Michigan is among several other states that have legalized cannabis.

The top 4/20 states are as follows:

Mississippi* Colorado Nevada California Michigan Oregon Hawaii New Jersey Arizona Texas

*Mississippi has not legalized cannabis.