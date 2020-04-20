Twitter data: Michigan ranks top 5 nationally as ‘4/20’ state

By
-
10
Courtesy healthtrends.com

According to Healthtrends, a wellness website, Michigan has been tweeting about 4/20 more than the majority of the country using the hashtag #420, #420day, #420life, #fourtwenty, etc.

Over 300,000 tweets were tracked using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data within the last week, including April 20. Michigan is among several other states that have legalized cannabis.

The top 4/20 states are as follows:

  1. Mississippi*
  2. Colorado
  3. Nevada
  4. California
  5. Michigan
  6. Oregon
  7. Hawaii
  8. New Jersey
  9. Arizona
  10. Texas

*Mississippi has not legalized cannabis.

Facebook Comments

Previous articleA modern touch
Danielle Nelson
Danielle Nelson
Danielle Nelson is a Grand Rapids Business Journal/Grand Rapids Magazine staff reporter who covers education, travel and tourism, hospitality, law, startups, agriculture, sports, marketing, PR and advertising and arts and entertainment. She is also the staff researcher who compiles the weekly lists. Email Danielle at dnelson at grbj dot com. Follow her on Twitter @Dan_Nels

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR