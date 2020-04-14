Spectrum Health provides multilingual COVID-19 resources

Spectrum Health updated its website to include a web page in Spanish with downloadable materials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Spanish-speaking residents now can visit spectrumhealth.org/covid19-in-spanish to access the resources.

The updated site includes a video message from Guillermo Cisneros, executive director of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Juan Carlos Hernandez, senior specialist in talent acquisition for Spectrum Health. It also includes resources for the community, including a section called “COVID-19: Information, Symptoms and Prevention,” and the latest information on testing and treating the virus.

“COVID-19 is impacting all the communities we serve, and it is important that our messaging touch as many people as possible,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, MBA, chief medical officer of Spectrum Health System and president of Spectrum Health Medical Group.

Spectrum Health also is working to offer its online symptom checker and screening chat tool in Spanish. These tools can be found at Spectrum’s COVID-19 resource center.

The health system is in the process of updating additional COVID-19 information in the six languages most requested for translation and interpreting: Spanish, Vietnamese, Kinyarwanda, Burmese, Swahili and American Sign Language.

“We hope these materials from Spectrum Health and other reputable sources will equip our communities with accurate information that will inform, ease anxiety and help prevent the spread of the disease,” Elmouchi said.

Spectrum Health continues to offer free virtual COVID-19 screenings to those who have symptoms and may be concerned they have the virus. The purpose is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes while making it easy and convenient for them.