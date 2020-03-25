SpartanNash sets aside store time for vulnerable populations

SpartanNash is reserving shopping time twice a week in its retail stores for older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Byron Center-based grocery chain said last week that it is setting aside time every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 a.m. in which vulnerable populations can shop in the stores without other customers there.

SpartanNash operates more than 150 stores in nine states under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, Ada Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, ValuLand, Martin’s Super Markets, Dan’s Supermarket, SunMart, Family Fresh Market, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, No Frills, Econofoods, Pick’n Save and Dillonvale IGA.

“We are asking our other customers to observe these hours for those most at risk in our local communities,” said Tom Swanson, executive vice president and general manager, corporate retail.

“We know that many want to keep their neighbors safe and healthy at the same time, and we know that they also are anxious about the availability of many high-demand products. I am extremely proud of our associates who continue to work diligently to ensure our neighbors have access to the food, medicine and household supplies they need. We are also grateful to our many store guests who have taken the time to thank them personally or share positive experiences on social media.”

In addition to the reserved store hours, SpartanNash retail stores have implemented several other changes to store operations, including adjusting operating hours for most stores previously open 24 hours.

Effective March 17, operating hours at these locations changed to 6 a.m. to midnight daily (check each stores’ website for current store hours).

Stores suspended service at self-serve areas, including salad bars, soup bars and doughnut cases. These items can be purchased in prepackaged containers, made fresh every day by SpartanNash retail associates.

Café areas also have been closed and all sampling has stopped.

SpartanNash retail locations have instituted stricter cleaning and sanitation measures. In addition to daily cleaning procedures, high-touch surfaces — such as food-service counters, checkout lanes, conveyor belts, fuel pump handles, pin pads and touch screens — are being cleaned and sanitized at least every 30 minutes.

More information about the chain’s actions regarding COVID-19 is at spartannash.com/spartannash-coronavirus-updates.