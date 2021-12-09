Michiganders invited to write holiday letters to veterans

Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is encouraging the public to send letters to bring holiday cheer to veterans.

The “Make a Veteran Smile Campaign” is part of a statewide initiative to bring joy for veterans by sending cards and letters to MVH residents.

“Some of the local holiday functions members would attend have been suspended due to the pandemic, and that can lead to feelings of isolation around the holidays,” said Rebecca Smit, activity department manager for MVH Grand Rapids. “Sending a card is another way our communities and advocates can show support for veteran members.”

Cards and letters can be addressed to any of three MVH locations:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, 3000 Monroe Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township at 47901 Sugarbush Road, Chesterfield Township, MI 48047

Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti, 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855

“The members are always excited to receive cards or letters, especially when the sender shares a little about themselves or their family,” said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for MVH. “For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays.”