Meijer temporarily adjusts store hours

Meijer Inc. is adjusting its store hours for the foreseeable future to allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock its stores.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and chief executive officer. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. beginning Friday, March 20 and will open each morning at 8 a.m.

Meijer Express convenience stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m. Pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies also will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m.

Essential service workers and Meijer employees also will receive dedicated shopping times Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m.