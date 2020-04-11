Grand Rapids Drive plan donations to local organizations

A Grand Rapids sports team is giving back to those who are impacted by COVID-19.

The Grand Rapids Drive, the NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, will work with their marquee partner, The Children’s Foundation, to direct funds to local groups that will benefit from these donations. In addition, a portion of the Drive’s 2020-21 season ticket renewals will go toward these donations, along with a direct donation from Drive Charities Inc.

“The Drive has called Grand Rapids home since we arrived in 2014, and the West Michigan community welcomed us with open arms,” said Steve Jbara, Grand Rapids Drive president. “These past several weeks have been difficult for everyone in many ways, and we hope to play a small part in helping our community in their time of need. The Drive, with help from our friends at The Children’s Foundation, are fully aware of the amazing work these organizations play in people’s everyday lives, and we’re excited to contribute to these fantastic causes.”

The renewals for 2020-21 season ticket packages began earlier this week. The Drive’s 2019-20 season was suspended March 12. No decision has been made on the continuation of the season.

“During these challenging times, it’s rewarding to be able to work with partners like the Grand Rapids Drive to provide funding to help children and families in need,” said Lawrence Burns, The Children’s Foundation president and CEO. “Our commitment to Grand Rapids and the surrounding area is increasing, and the Drive is helping pave the way for us to be a true part of this great community.”