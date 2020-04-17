Food bank to participate in #GiveFromHomeDay campaign

Feeding America West Michigan is participating in a national fundraising drive to help food-insecure families and individuals.

The food bank in Comstock Park will take part in #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21, a campaign to solicit donations to help those impacted by COVID-19.

“With people out of work, small businesses closed, schools shut down and seniors more isolated than ever, many Michigan neighbors are finding themselves at risk of hunger,” the organization said.

“In March, Feeding America West Michigan saw a 235% increase in people searching for food assistance on its website. At the same time, the food bank has experienced a drop in food donations. To meet the increased demand, the nonprofit has been spending $100,000 a week on food.”

Funding is needed for the food bank to continue:

Providing mobile food pantries for unemployed service industry workers.

Doubling the food sent to existing mobile pantries sites throughout its 40-county service area.

Filling the spike in orders from its network of 800-plus hunger-relief agencies.

“Many neighbors are struggling to make ends meet during this challenging time. We’ve increased the amount of food we’re distributing, but there is still much more that needs to be done to meet the demand and ensure all our neighbors have enough food to thrive,” said Kenneth Estelle, president and CEO, Feeding America West Michigan.

To participate in #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21, people can donate to Feeding America West Michigan at feedwm.org/donate.