Aquinas College hosts blood drive

A blood drive will be held at a local college to increase the blood supply at local hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aquinas College volunteers and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will partner to host the AQ Tri-Beta blood drive. It will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Bukowski, Aquinas College, 1700 E. Fulton St.

Anyone who is 17 and older and who is in good health and meet the eligibility requirements can participate. Those who are under the age of 16 will need parental consent. Anyone who is sick or has been exposed to anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 cannot participate.

Blood drives are exempt from the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

According to Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, more than 2,700 units of blood and more than 100 community blood drives were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, blood and blood products are at a concerning level. Versiti serves nearly 250 hospitals, including all Kent County hospitals.

“If you are feeling healthy, it is safe to donate blood right now,” said Liz Collver, Versiti blood drive coordinator. “We are nearing a blood shortage nationwide with over 130,000 canceled appointments, so our community is counting on donations. Versiti has implemented social distancing practices and other procedural shifts to make this drive safe for all.”

Those interested can schedule an appointment, but walk-in appointments also are available. Donors must:

Bring a photo ID.

Eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Everyone who signs in to donate receives a $5 e-gift card that is redeemable at over 70 vendors.