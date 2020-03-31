Amazon provides free online computer science courses

Amazon is altering the way it is providing a technological program to students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amazon Future Engineer program, which offers a computer science education, is now providing free access to sponsored computer science courses for sixth through 12th graders and teachers who are teaching remotely.

Amazon also is offering a virtual robotics program through a partnership with CoderZ for students from second grade with block-based coding to high school with text-based coding.

Furthermore, the program is providing access to EarSketch, a free program that helps students learn to code through music from Grammy-award winning artists Ciara and Common who have provided music tracks students can remix from home using code language.