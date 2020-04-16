10-step wedding rescheduling checklist

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Shoreline Event Design’s website.

In a matter of a few short weeks, the wedding industry changed with the arrival of the new coronavirus. To say that COVID-19 is affecting both wedding-industry professionals and couples relying on the industry is an understatement! Wedding-planning is tough as it is, and while rescheduling or postponing is a completely different obstacle, it’s not an impossible one.

If this is the reality you and your partner now face, I’ve created a 10-step checklist designed to help you navigate rescheduling your big day.

1. Stay Up-To-Date on Virus Status in Your Area

These are uncharted territories we’re traveling through right now, and it’s constantly changing. It’s important to stay on top of the status of the virus, both where you and your guests live and where the wedding was/is scheduled to take place. Try to avoid getting information from social media or even major news outlets. Go straight to your state government website or the CDC website for up-to-date, factual information.

2. Check Your Insurance Policy

Wedding insurance is something that I always require my couples to purchase, and this is a great reason why. While wedding insurance most likely won’t cover the entire financial cost that the coronavirus has brought on, it could cover other things, such as the difference between the caterer you booked for your original date and the caterer you’ll book for the new date. Talk to your insurance provider to see all that’s covered before making any additional moves.

3. Talk to a Professional

If you have a planner or a coordinator, schedule a phone call or Zoom meeting with them to discuss the situation. They can act as a sounding board for you, help you decide if and when to reschedule and help you navigate the transition. Don’t have a planner or coordinator? Contact us today — we’d be happy to help.

4. Update Your Guests

Whether it’s via your wedding website, a Facebook group or an hour or two of making phone calls, it’s important to inform your guests that the date will be changed. Even if you don’t have the new date set yet, it’s courteous to give them the heads up to avoid confusion.

5. Talk With Your Vendors

Touch base with all of your vendors to assess whether your new date works for everyone or not. If it does, great! If it doesn’t, they could potentially refer you to someone they trust, or, if they’re really important to you, perhaps another date can be decided on.

6. Choose Your New Date

Once you’ve asked your vendors about their availability, lock in the new date.

7. Inform Your Guests

Once the new date has been decided, you can decide how you want to inform your guests. Do you want to design new invitations? Post it on your wedding website? Make calls to your entire guest list? The choice is yours and will most likely depend on your unique situation.

8. Reassess Vendor List and New Needs

If you need to book a few new vendors, this is the time to start looking and getting recommendations. Talk with each new vendor up-front about rescheduling fees and even future availability if the virus continues on longer than anticipated. Looking for vendors you can trust? Contact us for more information. We’d love to share our resources!

9. Stay Up-To-Date on Virus Status in Your Area

Yes, unfortunately, this is on the list twice. The fact of the matter is that this is a constantly evolving situation, and no one really knows what the future holds. As time moves forward, keeping up with the status of the virus in your area (and where your wedding will be held, if the two are different) is a good idea.

10. Take a Step Back and Relax

The biggest thing to keep in mind is the reason behind the party: to celebrate your love! Regardless if you’re able to host the wedding you envisioned sooner or later, that’s what’s most important. Each couple’s circumstances are different depending on the original wedding date, how far it is away, the vendors booked, etc. While this list is comprehensive, it’s certainly not exhaustive.

If you’re in need of assistance rescheduling your wedding, Shoreline Event Design is here to help. Feel free to reach out with any questions you may have — sending healthy and happy vibes to you all!