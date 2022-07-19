GRAAHI to hold final community conversations event

The third community conversations event for Grand Rapids African American Health Institute will focus on women and mental health.

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) is holding its final community conversations event, “Understanding Your Birthright – A Sister Circle” from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Center for Community Transformation, 1530 Madison Ave. SE.

This event is the last in a series of community conversations to help address current social issues facing African Americans, including systemic racism, policing, health inequities and complex trauma.

“Understanding Your Birthright” will feature a conversation led by Kenlanna Ferguson, Ph.D., director of the counseling center at Kalamazoo College. The event will provide a safe space for women to discuss trauma, safety and psychological wellness in a way that gives them momentum to address community needs.

This session will be held in person only to create a safe space for private conversation.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this event, we will not have public or live-streaming of the event,” said Barbara Lash, marketing and communications director, GRAAHI. “We want to create a safe space for our community to openly discuss issues that impact their physical and mental well-being, so that we can tailor our programs and advocacy on their behalf.

“These sessions are just the beginning of our outreach to create a stronger dialogue and trust within the BIPOC community here in Grand Rapids.”

Registration for this free event is available here.