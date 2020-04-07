Going green

Editor’s note: Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the Blue Tie Ball may be canceled. Please check the website for updated information.

April is home to Earth Day, and there is no better way to celebrate than with an environmentally and socially conscious weekend.

Start your day sipping a cup of chai at Global Infusion, 143 Diamond Ave. SE. This eclectic fair-trade marketplace sells organic and local merchandise. It also is rumored to have the best chai tea recipe ever tasted.

From there, “feel good in and about what you wear” and walk on over to Clothing Matters, 141 Diamond Ave. SE. This clothing and accessories store helps prevent pollution, conserve resources and connect with nature. Its products are made from nontoxic fibers, such as organic cotton, eucalyptus and hemp. Learn more about how the clothing industry emits more pollution in the world than any other industry by making a trip inside.

While getting lost in sustainable fashion, do not forget about your manicure appointment at Apsara Spa, 1514 Wealthy St. SE. Apsara Spa offers many services, including vegan facials and natural spa sessions. Rejuvenate your balance and wellness with professional estheticians and massage therapists.

Grab a friend and head to Brewery Vivant, 925 Cherry St. SE, for a pint of beer and “beer the change.” According to Vivant’s website, the brewery is “known as the first LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, microbrewery in the world.” Brewery Vivant has incorporated many elements to reduce, reuse and recycle. Its beer comes in 16-ounce aluminum cans for flavor and sustainability.

End the day by attending the Blue Tie Ball on April 22 at 401 Hall St. SW, Suite 103. This is West Michigan Environmental Action Council’s sixth annual fundraiser with cocktails, dinner and auction. It goes from 6-10 p.m. Visit wmeac.org/bluetieball to learn more about the event. $90 admission, $75 for members.