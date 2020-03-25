Girl Scouts chapter offers virtual programming

As the COVID-19 pandemic prevents in-person programming, an area branch of the Girl Scouts is offering opportunities for online learning and fun.

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore in Walker this week launched a virtual resources page that includes links to Facebook Live video presentations every weekday for kids at home.

Resources of all types are on the webpage, and the virtual programming will focus on one topic each week starting with STEM and followed by fine arts, outdoors and life skills.

Presentations for March 25-27 under the STEM theme include “It’s a Mathematics World,” “Space Science” and “Think Like an Engineer!”

“While these programs were developed to help Girl Scouts continue badge earning work, everyone is invited to utilize the resource and join us for the Facebook events,” said Krystan Krucki, marketing and communication manager for Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore.

Girl Scouts and their parents can use the badge trackers on the resource page to keep track of their at-home activities and see their progress toward a new badge.

More information is online.