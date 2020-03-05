Get ready to laugh

LaughFest welcomes several comics to town this month, including Russell Peters, who has been doing standup for three decades. He started out as a comic tackling racial and cultural stereotypes, but he said his act is more personal now. “I still talk about race and culture, but I also talk about where I’m at as a middle-aged guy with two young children and health issues,” he said.

On the heels of his new Amazon Prime special, “Russell Peters: Deported,” which dropped in January, Peters said he is busy working on new material, which he’ll be testing during his Grand Rapids visit. “You’ll see new material and a lot of interaction with the audience. It’ll be a fun, slightly unconstructed show.”

But don’t expect politics or “woke” material in Peters’ set. “I’m not that guy. I’m just silly and having fun up there,” he said. He also doesn’t worry about his critics, some of whom have said his material is offensive. “I talk about the world from my point of view. There’s no malice or meanness to it.”

Peters performs at 7 p.m. March 8 at DeVos Performance Hall.