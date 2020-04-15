Employees tie the knot at Metro Health

Metro Health wedding 1 of 4

Nothing could stop love and marriage for one local couple, not even a pandemic.

Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming recently became a wedding venue for a pair of determined employees.

Melanie Bork, a nurse in Metro Health’s post-anesthesia recovery unit, and Bradley Wernette, a physician assistant in neurosurgery, were set to marry on April 17 in front of 110 family and friends in Petoskey.

Due to the COVID-19 closures, their initial plans were canceled. They decided to get married anyway, and picked their employer, Metro Health, as the new venue.

“We can say that we’re more excited about the marriage than one day of a party and a wedding. We’re more excited about the rest of our lives and a marriage,” Bork said.

The couple tied the knot Monday with two co-workers as witnesses, and hospital chaplain, John DeVries, officiating the ceremony.

The hospital was able to stream the ceremony for the couple’s family members to tune in.

DeVries has been the chaplain at Metro Health for eight years and has married other people at the hospital, but it is normally when a patient is too sick to have a wedding anywhere else.

He said this was a much nicer experience, despite the less-than-perfect venue.

“It is really nice to have a wedding to focus on and to show there are good things going on during this unprecedented time,” he said.

The couple hopes to have a party with family and friends this summer to celebrate their nuptials in addition to taking their postponed honeymoon to Hawaii.