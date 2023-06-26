EGR announces 4th of July schedule

The City of East Grand Rapids invites community members to its annual Fourth of July Celebration. On Tuesday, July 4, the City will provide all-ages entertainment and activities at John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr SE, including a concert and fireworks show later in the evening.

“The East Grand Rapids Fourth of July Celebration offers a great opportunity for friends, neighbors and families to gather for a day of fun and festivities in honor of America’s birthday,” Mayor Katie Favale said. “We thank Corewell Health for its support to make this event possible and welcome the entire community to join us for a day of summertime fun.”

The day’s schedule of events:

Noon – Parade (Those wishing to participate can enter until 5 p.m. Friday, June 30).

– Parade (Those wishing to participate can until 5 p.m. Friday, June 30). 1-3:30 p.m. – Kids inflatables, food trucks and water ski show by Grand City Show Skiers.

Kids inflatables, food trucks and water ski show by Grand City Show Skiers. 8 p.m. to dusk – Full Cord concert.

Full Cord concert. Dusk – Fireworks over Reeds Lake.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Sherman Street SE and Wealthy Street and continue east on Wealthy, turning left on Lakeside Drive and ending at Reeds Lake Boulevard.

After the parade, community members are invited to John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Drive, for various activities, including kids inflatables, a water ski show by Grand City Show Skiers and a performance by music group Full Cord. Food trucks offering a variety of cuisines and treats will line Lakeside Drive throughout the afternoon.

The festivities will culminate with a fireworks show over Reeds Lake at dusk. Those attending the show are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs.