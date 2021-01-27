Eastern Floral hands lakeshore ownership to next generation

Eastern Floral has transitioned ownership of its retail business operations in Holland and Grand Haven to Huisman Floral, according to a joint statement from the companies.

The owners of Huisman Flowers, Nikki and Rick Huisman, daughter and son-in-law of Eastern Floral owners Bing and Jean Goei, finalized terms under which they will assume ownership of the two floral shops as part of a long-planned business transition.

“This is a wonderful day for Jean and me,” said Bing Goei, CEO of Eastern Floral. “As owners of a family business, we’ve always hoped to be able to pass on the business to our children. We are so proud that Rick and Nikki are ready to take over the two lakeshore operations and make our dream come true.”

The Holland and Grand Haven locations employ more than 25 full- and part-time staff.

Huisman Flowers will operate as a division of Eastern Floral Lakeshore. The flagship operation in Grand Rapids will remain under the ownership and direction of the Goeis.

“Nikki and I are thrilled to take on this new opportunity and carry on the tremendous legacy established by Bing and Jean,” said Rick Huisman, co-owner of Huisman Flowers. “Our customers have always received the highest level of products and services from our Holland and Grand Haven operations, and those standards will continue to live on under our ownership.”

“My parents’ dedication wasn’t solely focused on the floral business,” Nikki Huisman said. “They instilled in us a strong work ethic, a commitment to customer service and a sense of community pride — lessons that continue to guide us in the future.”

Eastern Floral was established in 1950 in Grand Rapids. The flagship operation is located at 2836 Broadmoor Ave. SE. The Holland business, at 11595 East Lakewood Blvd., was established in the early 1990s, while the Grand Haven store at 556 N. Beacon Blvd. began in the early 2000s.