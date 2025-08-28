New Houseman Field playground brings community vision to life

More than 80 volunteers gathered near Houseman Field this week to help bring a long-awaited neighborhood dream to life — a brand-new playground designed with the Midtown community at its heart.

The new play space, located just steps from the historic stadium, includes modern features such as a cyclone play structure, sensory wave, swings, space module and crawlway, and picnic tables. The project was led by the City of Grand Rapids’ Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Sinclair Recreation.

“This was a collaborative effort to imagine a new playground that started with the local community. We are thrilled to support this project,” said Dervin Figuereo, community engagement specialist for the Department of Parks and Recreation. “We’re grateful to have partnered with the community to build a safe, new space that children and families will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

The initiative began in July 2022, when the Midtown Neighborhood Association hosted conversations with residents to learn what they wanted to see in a revitalized play space.

“It has been a dream, as a neighbor, chair of the Midtown Neighborhood Association and a play advocate in our community to ensure all neighbors have access to outdoor play,” said Jacqueline Scherer, Midtown Neighborhood Association board chair and founder of THE PLAYGROUNDgr. “This project is an example of what a community can do when they come together to create change!”

The playground sits in the shadow of Houseman Field, a cornerstone of Grand Rapids’ sports and civic history. The field’s story began in 1907, when the daughter of Julius Houseman — a former Grand Rapids mayor and U.S. congressman — donated the land for use as a school athletic facility. The current stadium was constructed in 1923 and is owned by Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Over the decades, Houseman Field has hosted generations of high school athletes and events, with major milestones including the installation of artificial turf in 1973 and a significant renovation in 2009. The stadium also serves as the home for Aquinas College’s track and field program and has been a venue for Grand Rapids FC soccer. Most recently, in 2025, Houseman Field underwent another renovation that upgraded the track, locker rooms and other facilities — ensuring it remains a vibrant part of the city’s athletic and community life.

The community workdays were led by Sinclair Recreation, which also oversaw construction of the playground.

“Sinclair Recreation is incredibly grateful to have been a part of this transformative project. Contributing to a space that will bring joy, play, and connection to so many families is deeply meaningful to our team. We’re proud to support communities in building engaging, inclusive places to play,” said Jeremy Bosman, Western Michigan sales representative for Sinclair Recreation.

The playground was funded through a mix of support from the City Parks Millage, Midtown Neighborhood Association fundraising, Sinclair Recreation, the Wege Foundation and a GameTime Playground grant.

Additional project partners included Katerberg VerHage Inc., OCBA Landscape Architects and Sinclair Recreation.

Local organizations that pitched in for the community build include the Midtown Neighborhood Association, Uptown Grand Rapids, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Remedy Collective, Bravura, Mo’Photography, Michigan Street Corridor, Last Mile Café, The Angry Chicken, Default Mode, Martha’s Vineyard, Mercantile Bank Corporation and THE PLAYGROUNDgr.