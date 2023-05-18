Moving up in the ranks

The Grand Rapids Fire Department recently announced a change in its executive staff. Assistant Chief Eric Freeman was promoted to Deputy Chief of Support Services.

Deputy Freeman will oversee the department’s support services division, playing a critical role in ensuring that firefighters have the all the necessary resources to work safely and effectively.

“I am honored and humbled to assume the role of Deputy Chief,” said Freeman. “I look forward to continuing my work with all the dedicated men and women within our department, as they strive to provide the highest level of service to our citizens.”

Deputy Chief Freeman is a role model to all that serve in the department. Hired in 1991, he has held every position between firefighter and his current rank, serving the community with dedication. “Nearing 32 years of service, he brings an impressive history of knowledge, common sense and experience to his new position,” the Grand Rapids Fire Department stated in a press release.

Freeman is the first African American advanced to this rank in GRFD’s 173-year history– a significant milestone celebrated by the department and the City of Grand Rapids.

“The entire department celebrates Deputy Chief Freeman‘s promotion. All members congratulate him on his years of service and look forward to his continued contributions to the Grand Rapids Fire Department,” the press release stated.