Kentwood announces 4th of July celebration schedule

The City of Kentwood is inviting community members of all ages to participate in its Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4.

The annual event includes a full day of activities for all ages and interests, including a pancake breakfast, 5K race, parade, carnival, fireworks show and more.

“Our Fourth of July Celebration is a community-favorite event and is a tradition we have enjoyed for many decades,” Parks and Recreation Director Val Romeo said. “This is a great opportunity for community members to gather in the summer sun and connect with friends and neighbors while celebrating with food, fireworks and fun.”

There are a variety of volunteer opportunities available throughout the day. Community members who are interested in volunteering can visit kentwood.us/july4 to sign up or call 616.656.5270.

The day will start with a pancake and sausage breakfast at Kentwood Fire Station 1, 4775 Walma Ave. SE. The breakfast takes place 7:30-9:30 a.m. and costs $5 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.

The NN Autocam 5K Race & Fun Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the start and finish at Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Road SE. The route will take participants through nearby neighborhoods and across a portion of the East West Trail. For the safety of all participants, roller skates, dogs and bicycles will not be allowed on the course. All participants will receive a finisher medal.

At 9:30 a.m., the parade will begin. This year’s parade will feature a new route that starts at Crestwood Middle School, 2674 44th St. SE. The parade will travel south on Walma Avenue SE to Breton Avenue, turn north at the roundabout, head east on 44th Street and end at Crestwood Middle School.

From 10:30-2:30 p.m., community members can head over to City Hall for a carnival filled with rides, games, prizes and more. Individual tickets will cost $1 each, and the number of tickets needed for each attraction will vary. Wristbands will also be available for purchase at the event and in advance for $20 at City Hall and the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE, on Friday, June 30 and Monday, July 3. City Hall is open 7:30 a.m.-noon on Friday and 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Monday. The Kentwood Activities Center is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Monday.

The day will conclude with an evening celebration at City Hall from 4 -10 p.m. that will feature community booths, a beer tent, food trucks, live music and fireworks. There will be musical performances by Bucket O Maybes, the Decades-Band and JP & The Energy. The fireworks show will begin at dusk and be visible from City Hall and surrounding areas.

A section of Walma Avenue near City Hall from Fire Station 1, 4775 Walma Ave. SE, to the roundabout will be closed all day to allow pedestrians to safely cross the street and take part in the activities. A section of Breton Avenue in front of the library to the roundabout will be closed for the fireworks display. It will close 15 minutes before the show and reopen 30 minutes after the fireworks are done. The Kentwood Police Department and volunteers will be on-site to help direct traffic.

Community members should also note 52nd Street is under construction between Kalamazoo and Breton avenues, which may impact routes for the event. A detour map is available at kentwood.us/EventDetour.

The City is seeking 5K runners, parade participants and volunteers for the day’s events. Visit kentwood.us/4thofJuly to learn more and sign up.