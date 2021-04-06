Finalists to perform in local playwright festival

Local playwrights will see their work performed on the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre stage from Friday through Sunday as part of the theater’s Ten for All Festival.

The playwrighting contest kicked off in March with semifinalists selected in four categories: comedy, drama, youth and wildcard. The top-scoring semifinalist in each category was invited to move on to the final round.

The finalists’ works will be performed back to back as an hourlong program at the Meijer Majestic Theatre. Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece, and one play will receive the honor of Audience Choice. Cash prizes are being offered for the Audience Choice winner, finalists and semifinalists.

“West Michigan is home to so many truly gifted artists and playwrights,” said Allyson Paris, associate director of the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. “We are eager to lend their voices a platform and to open our space to them. Our community is at the core of our mission, and this is a unique opportunity for us to showcase that.”

Visit the Civic Theatre's website for more information.

