Downtown bank robbed, suspect at large

A bank in downtown Grand Rapids was robbed Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3:15 pm, Grand Rapids Police Department officers responded to a bank alarm at Comerica Bank, 99 Monroe Ave NW. According to a press release issued by the Grand Rapids Police Department, a suspect had obtained money and fled prior to officers’ arrival. GRPD and FBI investigators responded to the scene. No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is not in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver. org.