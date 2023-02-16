City presents water education events

The City of Grand Rapids will present two event designed to educate students on “their role as water stewards and champions.”

In the wake of a toxic train wreck last week that had Ohio families scrambling for safety, the City of Grand Rapids will present “Water pool-ooza,” aimed at fourth- through 12th-graders and their families. People who choose to attend will learn about the water they drink – and potential careers in water management – through hands-on activities during two upcoming events; Feb. 25 and March 11.

“Water Pool-ooza will educate school students about the importance and beauty of the water around us and how it impacts our daily lives,” said said Hillary Caron, water education and programs coordinator with Grand Rapids’ Water System. “They will learn about diverse topics related to our water resources and begin to understand their role as water stewards and champions.”

The program, sponsored by the City of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Community College, is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The City also partners with GRCC in administering water and wastewater treatment programs and a Public Works Academy training program for jobs related to municipal water, wastewater treatment, public works, clean energy and river restoration projects.

“Water Pool-ooza will provide students with hands-on activities, taught by water professionals, community partners and nonprofits, that are designed to expose them to a variety of water-related issues and careers,” Caron said. At the events participants will be able to “follow the journey” drinking water takes to reach their faucet and learn more about water sustainability, conservation and careers through activities led by nonprofit and community partners.

City of Grand Rapids staff members will lead demonstrations and water professionals will share their roles within the water industry, guiding participants through the treatment process with interactive activities designed to educate participants about careers in the water industry and about drinking water as a whole.

Water Pool-ooza events are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant, 17350 Lake Michigan Drive; and Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at GRCC’s Tassell M-TEC, 622 Godfrey Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.

Both events are free to attend.