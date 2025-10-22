City awards $122K for community initiatives

The City of Grand Rapids has awarded nearly $122,000 to support 32 community projects organized by local residents as part of its Neighborhood Match Fund program.

The city said the projects are aimed at strengthening community connections, encouraging civic engagement, and improving neighborhood well-being. Each proposal was submitted by at least one city resident and reviewed by a jury for alignment with the program’s goals. The funding supports initiatives ranging from community events and art installations to educational workshops and youth programming.

The NMF program helps residents bring ideas to life through small-scale, grassroots projects that address local needs. Applications for the next round of NMF funding will be accepted Dec. 1–31 for projects planned between March and August 2026.

Below are the projects receiving funding in the current round: