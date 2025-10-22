City awards $122K for community initiatives

The City of Grand Rapids has awarded nearly $122,000 to support 32 community projects organized by local residents as part of its Neighborhood Match Fund program.
The city said the projects are aimed at strengthening community connections, encouraging civic engagement, and improving neighborhood well-being. Each proposal was submitted by at least one city resident and reviewed by a jury for alignment with the program’s goals. The funding supports initiatives ranging from community events and art installations to educational workshops and youth programming.
The NMF program helps residents bring ideas to life through small-scale, grassroots projects that address local needs. Applications for the next round of NMF funding will be accepted Dec. 1–31 for projects planned between March and August 2026.
Below are the projects receiving funding in the current round:
- Skates Downtown: This project offers a family-friendly roller-skating experience in the heart of the City, creating opportunities for families to connect, have fun outdoors and enjoy active living.
- Parents for Healthy Homes – 8th Annual Strong Families Celebration: Project is a celebration bringing community members from diverse lifestyles, neighborhoods and families together to hear of local resources and ways to be healthier in community together.
- All Things Fatherhood – Project is a community-driven initiative that empowers and supports fathers and families through a citywide march, free school supplies, resource-sharing, and fellowship to promote unity, education, and family well-being.
- Innovative Literacy Solutions – Project is a technology empowerment initiative, held over four sessions, designed to bridge the digital divide in urban communities.
- Create Next – Project is a monthly event in Grand Rapids where local creatives come together to learn lighting, build community, and grow their skills in a welcoming studio space.
- Dear Grand Rapids: Project is a community-powered mini print publication that invites residents to express their love, pride, and connection to their neighborhoods through letters, poetry, artwork, and short reflections.
- Gladys’ Grill LLC – Our Wheels for Hope: Project is a community-driven initiative that provides free bicycles and safety helmets to underprivileged children in the 49507 area. The project promotes health, freedom, and opportunity while encouraging safe, active lifestyles and strengthening neighborhood connections.
- Melanin Glam Garden Party: Project is a luxury picnic experience curated for women to gather, ground themselves, and celebrate life’s wins—big or small—in a safe, joyful, and visually stunning environment.
- Crowning Sneaker Ball: Project is a Crowning Sneaker Ball celebrating a sisterhood social network that empowers, uplifts, and supports women through shared activities—helping them overcome challenges and celebrate their self-worth.
- Healing in Motion: A Trauma Informed Dance Experience: Project is a trauma-informed community dance event that promotes healing and empowerment for survivors of domestic and sexual violence by combining movement, connection, and access to supportive local resources.
- Baxter United – Baxter United Holiday Bazaar: This community-led winter celebration brings joy to Baxter neighborhood families through holiday giveaways, a curated vendor marketplace, fun family activities, and live performances—all designed to uplift and unite the community.
- HOAP (Helping Our Adolescents Prosper) – Speak Up Speak Out – Break the Silence Summit: Project is a movement dedicated to empowering individuals to speak out against violence and injustice, uplifting the voices of victims and survivors, and inspiring a bold, fearless future for the next generation.
- Aim to Inspire – ATI Together: Beyond Barriers: Project is a welcoming and inclusive space where individuals with disabilities come together to connect, enjoy recreational activities, and build new skills in a supportive community.
- Digital Empowerment for All – Bridging the Tech Gap in Grand Rapids: Project is an event that empowers the Grand Rapids community by bridging the technology gap in African American and Latinx communities, promoting digital access, education, and opportunity for all.
- Wealth of Soul (Mural Installation): This project will serve as a vibrant tribute, capturing and celebrating the unique identity, culture, and spirit of the Wealthy Street neighborhood.
- Positive Impact for Life – Project engages at-risk students through after-school tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and youth leadership development—empowering them to build confidence, develop essential skills, and create a path toward long-term success.
- Grand Rapids Diversity in Arts and Music Festival Inc. – GRAAAMF Trail Ride: Project is an event that celebrates Black American culture through the rich expressions of music, dance, and community.
- All Art Works Foundation – A Celebration of Location Artists: This project is a celebration of local artists who have contributed meaningfully to the artistic landscape in Grand Rapids, but who may not have received the broader recognition they deserve.
- The Mom’s Club of Grand Rapids – Back to School Back to Community: This project will provide students from kindergarten through college with school supplies, clothing, haircuts, resources, and meaningful community connections to ensure they return to school supported, confident, and empowered to succeed.
- Eastown Community Association – Eastown Color Safe Permanent Pride Crosswalk: Project will create a durable, resin-based Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride crosswalk at the intersection of Lake Drive and Genessee Street. The installation will serve as a visible affirmation of the neighborhood’s commitment to inclusivity, safety, and community pride.
- KWave Culture Fest: Project is a community celebration of Korean pop culture, featuring music, food, dance, and interactive experiences for all ages.
- Community Cafés: Project will host a series of cross-cultural Community Cafés in each quadrant of the City over a four-month period.
- Bridge Street House of Prayer – STEM Learning LabS for Middle Schoolers: Project will offer after-school academic enrichment, mentoring, and hands-on activities for middle school students in under-served neighborhoods of Grand Rapids.
- Creston Neighborhood Association – Creston Dinner + Talks: Conversations for Community Wellbeing: Project will bring residents from Creston and surrounding 2nd Ward communities together over free shared meals, accompanied by partner-led conversations focused on empowerment, connection, and practical tools for well-being.
- Family Futures – Family Futures’ Family Reunion Community Event: Project will celebrate 40 years of impact by bringing neighbors and families together for a day of food, fun, and connection. The event will spotlight 49507 parent leaders, highlight local resources, and share opportunities to invest in resident-driven change.
- Care & Confidence: Project will introduce a specialized haircare program to equip foster parents with the skills and knowledge needed to properly care for children with 3C to 4C curl patterns.
- Five Senses of Belonging: A Wellness Experience: Project is a one-day, healing-centered wellness experience that engages all five senses—sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch—to foster connection, cultural expression, and a sense of community belonging among Grand Rapids residents.
- Midtown Neighborhood Association – Houseman Playground Recreation Community Celebration: Project is a community-building celebration of the newly revitalized, community-built Houseman Playground. The event will feature shared play, live music, and opportunities for residents to connect, lead, and engage with their neighborhood.
- Living Green in Creston Committee – Living Green in Creston Sustainability Workshop Series: Project will host a series of three workshops during the fall and winter to equip community members with the skills and confidence to live more sustainably. Each session will include hands-on learning and the creation of a useful take-home product, such as a rain barrel.
- Boston Square Community Tree Lighting Committee – 5th Annual Boston Square Community Tree Lighting: This project is a vibrant and inclusive celebration, rooted in the cultural richness of Boston Square, and organized by local neighbors to foster pride, unity, and representation through festive activities.
- King Park Neighbors – King Park Neighbors Block Champions: Project will establish a Community Block Champion Program in Ward 3, designed to promote community leadership and support the development of local residents.
- Neighborhood Cleaning Project: This project is a neighborhood clean-up event focused on teaching youth the importance of keeping our streets clean and protecting the environment.