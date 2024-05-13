Ciders, Perries and Pommeliers 

On Saturday, May 18 more than 30 of Michigan’s 192 hard cideries will be slinging scrumptious samples to the sound of live music at Cider Fest 2024.

The event will serve as the festive finale to the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition at DeVos Place, where top pommeliers from around the globe will gather to taste and critique more than 1500 international ciders and perries, and to choose the winners.

“We have the top cider celebrity in the world coming to judge at Cider Week this year,” said Paula Englin, Executive Director of the Michigan Cider Association. “He’s from the UK. There are also pommeliers coming from Japan, Spain, and Canada.”

The competition is closed to the public, but other facets of Cider Week (May 10-18, like Mother’s Day brunches, tap takeovers, and the party at Rosa Parks Circle are wide open.