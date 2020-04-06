Celebrating 25 years

Butterflies are Blooming 1 of 11

Editor’s note: Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the following events may be canceled. Please check Meijer Gardens‘ website for updated information.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park opened to the public in April 1995. This month, from April 19-21, Meijer Gardens looks back at its 25-year history. Relive some of the highlights of the past 25 years through photos and displays around the gardens and sculpture park.

The first 500 visitors on April 20 will receive a special gift. Guests will have the opportunity to sign granite panels that are part of the ongoing Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love expansion project.

This also is the 25th year of Meijer Gardens’ annual butterfly exhibition. The butterflies began taking flight in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory in March, and the exhibit continues through April 30.