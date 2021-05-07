Celebrate Mother’s Day 2021 with these family activities and gift ideas

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate all things Mom. The greater Grand Rapids area has numerous opportunities to spend quality time with Mom to show how much you appreciate her.

From gift boxes to DIY crafts, there’s something for everyone this year.

Quality time

Spend some fun quality time with mom this year with indoor and outdoor activities.

Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming is letting moms play mini golf for free with the purchase of a child’s pass on Mother’s Day from noon-9 p.m.

On Saturday, moms and kids will be able to take a self-guided wildflower hike from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, the event is free.

Muffins with Mom Little Leapers is taking place at Sky Zone Grand Rapids from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The event includes muffins, photos, temporary tattoos and more!

Gifting and shopping for mom

While gifts aren’t everything, they can’t hurt as a way to show mom that you care.

A Mother’s Day Sidewalk Slamboree Flea Market is taking place at 11 a.m. Sunday at Wally’s Treasures Antique Mall. Take mom shopping for a unique, one-of-a-kind piece that she’ll treasure forever.

Purchase your mom a Mother’s Day wine box from Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery. The box includes chocolates and wine as a way to say thanks.

A large group of graduates of the small business coaching and training program SpringGR will provide a one-stop shop for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts this weekend at Woodland Mall.

Mother’s Day crafts

Made from the heart, DIY gifts are sure to touch Mom’s heart.

Brush Studio is hosting a Mother’s Day Door Décor Class at 2 p.m. Sunday. Participants will be able to paint an 18-inch tall flower pot wooden door décor.

Blandford Nature Center is hosting a Mother’s Day Hike and Craft event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.

Mom’s wine getaway

May is Michigan’s Wine Month, so knock two celebrations out with one trip and check out some local wineries.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Kentwood, Hudsonville Winery in Hudsonville, Cascade Winery in Cascade and Arktos Meadery in Grand Rapids are some local wineries that provide good opportunities for moms to have a night out. Check with each winery on its in-person guidelines before making the trip.