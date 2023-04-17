$23 Million approved for outdoor recreation projects

The Michigan Legislature’s Joint Capital Outlay Committee approved $23,306,200 in state grants to 45 projects statewide last week. One project is situated in Plainfield Charter Township.

House Bill 4238 would authorize the Natural Resources Trust Fund to use $23.3 million in restricted funds to support 15 acquisition projects and 30 development projects. Matching funds of $15.8 million would bring the total investment to $39.1 million. Under the bill, the township would receive $300,000 toward the Grand Rogue Park project, which includes a kayak launch, vault restroom building, overlook, paved access road and parking lot, sidewalks, benches, signage, trash and recycling bins, bike racks, and native plantings.

Of the 45 projects approved, three are located in counties represented by Senator Mark Huizenga, R-Walker.

“This bill would provide over $2 million in trust fund grants to help West Michigan communities improve and expand outdoor recreation opportunities for families — including helping fund a $613,200 development of the Grand Rogue Park water access in Plainfield Township,” Huizenga said.

Two grants for projects in Ottawa County include:

• A $300,000 grant for a $991,900 development to construct a trailhead near Ottawa Sands Park featuring a paved parking area, accessible 1.6-mile paved loop around Ottawa Sands Lake, and a connection to the Idema Explorers Trail system.

• A $1.65 million grant toward a $2.36 million acquisition of a 127-acre dune site northeast

of the Rosy Mound Natural Area. The acquisition would create a 291-acre park on Lake

Michigan, including 116 acres of state-designated critical dunes, lake and dune views,

forested trails, and 3,460 feet of natural beach.

“The people of Michigan created the Natural Resources Trust Fund to invest constitutionally

restricted funds to support vibrant parks and recreational opportunities across our state,” said Huizenga, R-Walker. “I was proud to sponsor the trust fund bill last year, and just like that measure, this bill would provide important funding to support outstanding projects statewide and in West Michigan. These investments will improve access for families and tourists to our great outdoors, encourage active lifestyles, and help attract new talent and jobs.”