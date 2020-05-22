2020 Coast Guard Festival canceled

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-day festival that honors men and women of the United States Coast Guard for their service will resume July 30-Aug. 8, 2021. This is the first time the event was canceled since 1924.

According to the board of directors for the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, the decision was made with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ottawa County Department of Public Health, Region 6 Emergency Preparedness Coalition, North Ottawa Community Health System, the city of Grand Haven and partnering municipalities and the support of the United States Coast Guard.

This year’s festival was scheduled for July 24-Aug. 2. Events that were scheduled were a kids parade, cardboard boat races, a cruise-in car show, worship on the waterfront, “coastie” golf tournament and a fireworks extravaganza, among other things. The Brena Band, Scott Keo: Michael Bublé Tribute and Trilogy Classics Live, among others, were scheduled to perform.