Holiday market fashion pop-up comes to ‘SoDiv’

The first Harris Holiday Market fashion pop-up is planned for the newly branded downtown SoDiv commercial corridor on Division Avenue between Fulton and Wealthy streets.

The Harris Holiday Market will run from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Little Space Studio on the main floor of the Harris Building at 111 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids. The event is held in conjunction with SoDiv Shop Hop, where businesses along the newly branded corridor will host a variety of sales and “some seasonal cheer.”

Local vintage fashion retailer Purple Rain and contemporary fashion retailer Lil Jay Bird Boutique will be among the vendors in attendance, along with Simply Sweet Confections, which will offer handcrafted macarons to shoppers. Attendees also will get a free SoDiv traveling coffee cup at the SoDiv pop-up at 347 S. Division Ave., which they can take to The Mortals Cafe in the Harris building for 10% off a drink during the market and through Dec. 31.

Renise Warners, owner of Basic Bee Boutique at 325 S. Division Ave. and coordinator of the event, said while pop-ups have always been essential to connecting boutiques with their customers and community, they are more vital now than ever to help get retailers off the ground.

“A lot of boutiques get started at pop-ups or online,” she said. “(As a boutique owner) you really have to fight for space to get in front of people. Now that I have my store, I want to help other boutique owners and retailers get in front of people.”

Warners has coordinated similar events connecting local boutiques to the community including the Fulton Street Pop-Up and hopes the Harris Holiday Market will help to create an environment for more boutiques to thrive.

“There should be room for everyone,” Warners said. “There is a diverse group of people here in Grand Rapids, and our boutiques should reflect that.”

More information on the Harris Holiday Market is at littlespacestudio.com/holiday2021, and more information on the SoDiv Holiday Shop Hop is on Facebook.