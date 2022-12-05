Get served by a Griffin

Players, coaches and staff of the Grand Rapids Griffins Hockey Team will don uniforms of a different type tonight for the annual “Tip-A-Griffin” fundraiser. Fans of the organization will get a chance to meet their local hockey heroes up close and personal as Griffins team members and personnel, with the guidance of restaurant staff, wait on tables at four West Michigan Peppino’s locations: downtown, Kentwood, Jenison and Allendale.
The annual event, now in its 14th year, has raised $105,000 to date for various West Michigan charities. This year’s beneficiary will be the Griffins’ own Youth Foundation whose mission is to encourage the growth of not only ice hockey, but all ice related sports in the West Michigan region.
The fun takes place tonight, Monday, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m.
Some highlights:
- Mascots Griff and Finn will make appearances at select locations.
- The Griffins will be wearing autographed, personalized aprons that will be made available through a silent auction.
- A raffle at the four participating locations will feature an array of prizes donated by the Grand Rapids Gold, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, Blandford Nature Center, John Ball Zoo, Circle Theatre, GR Public Museum, Gun Lake Casino, the Detroit Red Wings and others.
- Food specials include a 10-inch, two-topping pizza for $4.99.
Though the lineup may be subject to change, the team members and staff will be serving at the following locations:
Allendale, 5065 Lake Michigan Drive:
Trenton Bliss
Jared McIsaac
Wyatt Newpower
Chase Pearson
Anthony Polazzo – Assistant Athletic Trainer
Givani Smith
Tyler Spezia
Brad Thompson – Equipment Manager
Kirill Tyutyayev
Downtown Grand Rapids, 130 Ionia Ave. SW:
Alex Chiasson
Cross Hanas
Taro Hirose
Charlie Kaser – Assistant Equipment Manager
Marcus Kinney – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Todd Krygier – Assistant Coach
Cedric Lacroix
Brian Lashoff
Donovan Sebrango
Ben Simon – Head Coach
Dominik Shine
Jenison, 135 Chicago Dr. #4:
Pontus Andreasson
Kyle Criscuolo
Simon Edvinsson
Eldon Graham – Physical Therapist
Erich Junge – Video Coach
Brian Mahoney-Wilson – Goaltending Coach
Jussi Olkinuora
Eemil Viro
Drew Worrad
Kentwood, 1515 Eastport Dr.:
Seth Barton
Victor Brattstrom
Austin Czarnik
Albert Johansson
Steven Kampfer
Mike Knuble – Assistant Coach
Joel L’Esperance
Matt Macdonald – Assistant Coach
Jack Rummells – Sports Science Data Analyst
