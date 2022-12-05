Get served by a Griffin

Players, coaches and staff of the Grand Rapids Griffins Hockey Team will don uniforms of a different type tonight for the annual “Tip-A-Griffin” fundraiser. Fans of the organization will get a chance to meet their local hockey heroes up close and personal as Griffins team members and personnel, with the guidance of restaurant staff, wait on tables at four West Michigan Peppino’s locations: downtown, Kentwood, Jenison and Allendale.

The annual event, now in its 14th year, has raised $105,000 to date for various West Michigan charities. This year’s beneficiary will be the Griffins’ own Youth Foundation whose mission is to encourage the growth of not only ice hockey, but all ice related sports in the West Michigan region.

The fun takes place tonight, Monday, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Some highlights:



Mascots Griff and Finn will make appearances at select locations.

The Griffins will be wearing autographed, personalized aprons that will be made available through a silent auction.

A raffle at the four participating locations will feature an array of prizes donated by the Grand Rapids Gold, Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, Blandford Nature Center, John Ball Zoo, Circle Theatre, GR Public Museum, Gun Lake Casino, the Detroit Red Wings and others.

Food specials include a 10-inch, two-topping pizza for $4.99.

Though the lineup may be subject to change, the team members and staff will be serving at the following locations:

Allendale, 5065 Lake Michigan Drive:

Trenton Bliss

Jared McIsaac

Wyatt Newpower

Chase Pearson

Anthony Polazzo – Assistant Athletic Trainer

Givani Smith

Tyler Spezia

Brad Thompson – Equipment Manager

Kirill Tyutyayev

Downtown Grand Rapids, 130 Ionia Ave. SW:

Alex Chiasson

Cross Hanas

Taro Hirose

Charlie Kaser – Assistant Equipment Manager

Marcus Kinney – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Todd Krygier – Assistant Coach

Cedric Lacroix

Brian Lashoff

Donovan Sebrango

Ben Simon – Head Coach

Dominik Shine

Jenison, 135 Chicago Dr. #4:

Pontus Andreasson

Kyle Criscuolo

Simon Edvinsson

Eldon Graham – Physical Therapist

Erich Junge – Video Coach

Brian Mahoney-Wilson – Goaltending Coach

Jussi Olkinuora

Eemil Viro

Drew Worrad

Kentwood, 1515 Eastport Dr.:

Seth Barton

Victor Brattstrom

Austin Czarnik

Albert Johansson

Steven Kampfer

Mike Knuble – Assistant Coach

Joel L’Esperance

Matt Macdonald – Assistant Coach

Jack Rummells – Sports Science Data Analyst