‘SNL’ alum Jon Lovitz to perform at Wealthy Theatre

A longtime entertainer and “Saturday Night Live” alum will make a standup comedy stop in Grand Rapids this month.

Jon Lovitz will take the stage at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids, for back-to-back shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. March 20.

An SNL performer from 1985-91, Lovitz also has starred in films such as “A League of Their Own,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Benchwarmers,” made TV appearances on “Seinfeld” and “New Girl,” and voiced characters in “The Simpsons” and “The Critic.”

His performances at Wealthy Theatre will feature new material in what promoters say is one of his “rare” small-venue standup comedy appearances.

“It’s not often we get to see talent of the caliber that Jon Lovitz holds grace such an intimate venue such as the wonderful Wealthy Theatre,” said Chad Nicefield, comedy booker for The Crofoot Presents.

Lovitz has pursued standup comedy for the past 10 years in addition to his film and television roles and now headlines nightclubs and theaters across the country.

Tickets, $30-$40, are available for the all-ages show online.