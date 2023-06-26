World-class FMG recognized as nation’s best sculpture park

It seems like every other week we are alerted to how awesome our city is by some sort of nationwide poll. Recently, a Grand Rapids attraction was added to a USA Today 10Best list, this time coming in at number one– besting those in much larger cities including Minneapolis and Seattle.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park topped list of the “10 best sculpture parks across the country.”

The permanent sculpture collection features more than 200 works displayed throughout the museum campus located at 1000 E Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the USA Today 10Best competition,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “This prestigious accolade underscores our dedication to promoting and showcasing world-class art within a stunning natural setting. We are immensely proud of our team, and thankful for the countless visitors who have contributed to our success.”

Meijer Gardens stands out for its exceptional collection of sculptures, spanning 158 acres of carefully curated gardens and natural landscapes, along with the five-floor, 15,000-square-foot tropical conservatory, showcasing a diverse range of artistic styles and materials. Visitors to Meijer Gardens will find works by internationally renowned artists. Visitors from around the world routinely explore the vast outdoor collection, including monumental sculptures that harmonize with the surrounding gardens. The indoor Sculpture Galleries also offer a captivating experience, with rotating exhibitions that highlight contemporary sculptural work related to the permanent collection.

“We invite art enthusiasts, nature lovers, and visitors of all ages to experience the captivating beauty and serenity of Meijer Gardens,” Burke said. “This accolade reinforces our mission to promote the enjoyment, understanding and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts. We are committed to continuously raising the bar and providing a world-class experience for everyone who walks through our door.”

Coming in at number five on the list was Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville. The 30-acre park in northern Michigan boasts over 50 sculptures providing visitors with an experience that a connects art with nature and history. Michigan is the only state with two sculpture parks on this 10Best list.