Still time to catch sharks, games and a Grand River adventure

As summer winds down, the Grand Rapids Public Museum is ramping up for a final splash of seasonal fun. From an immersive shark exhibit to a one-day celebration of the Grand River, there’s still time to squeeze in one last family outing before the school bells ring.

The wildly popular Sharks exhibit swims out of town after August 31, so don’t miss the chance to encounter nine life-sized models, explore shark anatomy, and even see through the eyes of a hammerhead. “This exhibit has captured the attention and imagination of all ages this summer,” said Kellie Rosekrans, GRPM’s Director of Marketing and Customer Strategy. “The lifelike models and interactive screens are highly engaging for young audiences… while older guests can dig into historical and cultural stories from experts. Don’t miss your chance to swim on in!”

August 16 marks the final Summer Saturday event: Grand River Adventure. With river walks, amphibian encounters, and an outdoor artist market, this open-house style event invites the community to celebrate the science, history, and ecology of our local watershed.

For a night under the stars—indoors—the Light Show Double Feature hits the planetarium August 15 with Queen and Pink Floyd classics set to dazzling visuals.

And don’t worry if you’re not ready to say goodbye to summer. The playful Game Garden—featuring supersized favorites like Kerplunk and Operation—has been extended through October 12.

For tickets, schedules, and more: visit grpm.org.