Panel planned to discuss ‘Overcoming Hateful Things’

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a diversity panel discussion on Sunday, August 13 at 3 p.m. in the museum’s Meijer Theater.

Led by Dr. David Pilgrim, Founder and Director of Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum, the panel will provide insights on the Jim Crow Museum’s traveling exhibit, which utilizes objects to educate and spark dialogues on race relations.

During the discussion, the esteemed speakers will delve into the mission, vision, and ongoing efforts of the Jim Crow Museum. Dr. Pilgrim will provide insightful context and background information about the exhibit. Dr. Bill Pink, President of Ferris State University, will explore how universities play a crucial role in promoting diversity and inclusion. Shannon Wilson, Vice President of Population Health & Health Equity at Priority Health, will discuss the profound impact of the exhibit on communities. Additionally, Cyndi Tiedt, Collections Manager of the Jim Crow Museum, will share her valuable perspective on preserving and providing context for this challenging historical period.

In addition, the panelists will emphasize the necessity and significance of engaging in dialogues regarding race, race relations, and racism. Audience members will have the opportunity to actively participate by posing questions and sharing comments, fostering an exchange of ideas.

Tickets for the panel discussion are free with Museum admission, but you must register in advance. Tickets can be reserved here.

The powerful traveling exhibit, “Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery,” runs through September 3, 2023, at the GRPM.

The exhibit is not recommended for children under the age of 12 as some of the artifacts and media pieces in the exhibit contain mature themes, images, and language. All children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

To visit the exhibit, visitors will need to reserve an exhibit pass, which is free of charge and can be added to their general admission ticket when planning their visit online or at the Museum’s front desk.

The GRPM and the Meijer Theater are located at 272 Pearl Street, NW. in downtown Grand Rapids.