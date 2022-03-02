Museum to showcase cup exhibit

Muskegon Museum of Art will display a new invitational ceramic exhibit.

The “Cups” exhibit will be showcased from Thursday, March 3, to Thursday, March 17, at the museum, at 296 W. Webster Ave.

The installation will feature handmade drinking vessels in various sizes, shapes and designs.

All cups in the exhibit can be purchased beginning at 5 p.m. March 3 during the exhibit’s opening reception, after which, an artist panel will convene at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the featured work of select artists.

All purchased cups will have to remain on display through March 17. Pickup will be Friday, March 18. Shipping also is available.

More information is available here.

