Mackinac Island Vies for Top Summer Travel Destination

One of our state’s most beloved tourist destinations is in the running for the best summer travel destinations in the country.

Mackinac Island is in the running for the prestigious title of top summer travel destination, and our beloved island of horse-drawn carriages and bicycles needs your help to clinch the crown. With its timeless charm and unparalleled beauty, Mackinac Island stands as a beacon of summer splendor, beckoning travelers from far and wide to experience its unique allure.

“Summer is a special time on Mackinac Island from the cool island breeze off the Great Lakes to the unmatched beauty and boundless nature to the trademark fudge and historic attractions. We extend our deepest gratitude for our community’s support in making Mackinac Island a cherished place in the hearts of many,” said Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director.

Nestled in the pristine waters of the Great Lakes, Mackinac Island exudes an enchanting ambiance reminiscent of a bygone era. Visitors are transported back in time as they traverse the island’s quaint streets, adorned with Victorian-era architecture and devoid of modern automobiles—a hallmark of Mackinac’s distinctive charm.

But it’s not just nostalgia that draws travelers to Mackinac Island; it’s also the island’s breathtaking natural beauty that captivates the senses. From the rugged cliffs of Arch Rock to the serene shores of Lake Huron, Mackinac’s landscape is a testament to the wonders of nature, offering endless opportunities for outdoor adventure and exploration.

Whether it’s hiking through lush forests, biking around the island’s perimeter or simply lounging on its pristine shorelines and docks, Mackinac Island has something for everyone. And with a calendar brimming with lively festivals and events, including the renowned Lilac Festival and Fourth of July celebrations, there’s never a dull moment on the island. It’s also a culinary paradise. Indulge in freshly caught whitefish, sample homemade fudge from one of the island’s famed fudge shops, or treat yourself to a sumptuous meal at the elegant Grand Hotel.

As Mackinac Island vies for the top spot in the USA Today 10 Best reader poll, we call upon travelers near and far to cast their vote and help our beloved island claim its rightful place as one of the nation’s premier summer travel destinations. With its timeless charm, natural beauty, and endless attractions, Mackinac Island truly has it all.

“We’re grateful our beloved community voted Mackinac Island the Best Summer Travel Destination last year and as we strive to defend our USA TODAY 10Best title, we humbly ask for votes once again,” Hygh said.

Voting is open now until Monday, May 13, and voters are encouraged to cast their vote each day until the closing date. Vote Here.