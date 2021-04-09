Fifth Third Bank matching donations to John Ball Zoo’s conservation program

John Ball Zoo said it is continuing a matching partnership with Fifth Third Bank that will help guests double their donation to its Round Up for Conservation program.

Round Up for Conservation helps support the zoo’s mission to save wildlife and wild places by supporting conservation work done here in the Great Lakes region and around the world. John Ball Zoo guests are encouraged to round up their purchases made within the zoo to the next dollar amount. Fifth Third Bank will then match those donations up to $30,000 throughout the 2021 season.

“For Fifth Third Bank, this partnership is important, as we are committed to continuing to support the work that John Ball Zoo does to help save animals from extinction and save wildlife and wild places,” said Tom Welch, president of Fifth Third Bank. “We know, more than ever, that this work is vital, and we are honored to help support it.”

Peter D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo’s CEO, said John Ball Zoo’s conservation efforts “are making a difference for endangered and threatened species both here in Michigan as well as around the world.”

“We could not be more grateful to our guests and community, and to Fifth Third for their generous match, that they see the importance of wildlife in wild places. We are so humbled that Fifth Third continues to help us make an even greater impact,” he said.

Throughout 2020, John Ball Zoo participated in 16 conservation projects. Additionally, more than 1,200 hours were given to support regional conservation. The zoo’s conservation efforts also support field projects internationally. Round Up for Conservation is a critical source of funding for these efforts.

Those interested in learning more about the Round Up for Conservation program or donating can call (616) 336-3309 or email donate@jbzoo.org.