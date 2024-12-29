Escape the Ordinary

All this gray, drippy weather getting you down? Just a short two-and-a-half-hour drive up U.S. 131, a winter oasis awaits at Boyne Mountain Resort.

This December 31, Boyne Mountain will ring in the new year with an array of exciting events that will transport you straight into a winter wonderland. Families can gather for the Torchlight Parade, a spectacular display where skiers and snowboarders carve down the mountain, followed by a fireworks show lighting up the slopes. And for something truly special, this year introduces the Waterpark Glow Party at Avalanche Bay. Running from 4 to 9 p.m., the glow party promises an evening of fun with neon lights and lively music that’s perfect for kids and adults alike.

One of Boyne’s standout attractions, Lights in the Sky on SkyBridge Michigan, returns for its second season, bigger and brighter than before. With over 100,000 twinkling lights illuminating the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, it’s a magical experience that continues through April 30, 2025. Sip hot chocolate by a cozy firepit or sample authentic Polish cuisine as you take in the breathtaking view, and let the shimmering lights set the tone for the holiday season.

For those looking to relax and recharge, Boyne offers an abundance of ways to unwind. Soak in the heated outdoor pools, enjoy the expansive Avalanche Bay indoor waterpark (now featuring new private cabanas), or indulge in a rejuvenating treatment at the resort’s luxurious spa. Afterward, sample the resort’s craft beverages from local favorites like Petoskey Brewing and Short’s Brewing Company, or sip seasonal spirits from Foggy Mountain Spirits as you unwind in the festive atmosphere.

For skiers and snowboarders, Boyne Mountain is already in full winter swing. The resort’s new 18-acre glade terrain on Disciples Ridge, accessible via the Disciples 8 chairlift, offers exciting runs through natural forests for all levels. With over 200 acres of terrain open, seven out of ten lifts operational, and snowmaking in full gear, it’s the perfect time to hit the slopes. Boyne has invested heavily in snowmaking upgrades this year, ensuring that the resort remains a top destination throughout the season, even if the forecast calls for rain back home in Grand Rapids.

After a day of skiing, snowboarding, or enjoying the resort’s other activities, it’s time to embrace Boyne’s festive après-ski scene. Relax by the bonfire at The Back Forty, or book a heated igloo for a cozy dinner under the stars. Whether you’re craving thrilling outdoor adventures, the magic of holiday lights, or simply a relaxing escape from the dreary weather, Boyne Mountain offers everything you need for a picture-perfect New Year’s celebration.

For more information on lodging, lift tickets, event schedules, and more, visit boynemountain.com or call 866-759-1472.