Clapp Family Mastodon to make museum debut

Soon, a piece of West Michigan’s ancient history will step into the spotlight.

On September 11, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will unveil the Clapp Family Mastodon—a remarkably complete Ice Age specimen discovered near Kent City in 2022. But museum-goers don’t have to wait until opening day to get a glimpse of the excitement. In the weeks leading up to the exhibit’s debut, visitors can watch as the display takes shape in real time, from the installation of interpretive graphics to the assembly of a full-size 3D-printed skeleton.

“It’s gratifying to have this specimen right here in Grand Rapids for research, education, and enjoyment,” said Dale Robertson, President and CEO of the GRPM. “We’re honored that the Clapp family entrusted us to preserve and share this unique specimen with the community for generations to come.”

The story begins in August 2022, when workers from Busscher Construction were digging for a drainage project and uncovered something unexpected— bones. After alerting the GRPM and the University of Michigan, a joint team led by Dr. Cory Redman, the museum’s Science Curator, confirmed the find and conducted a careful excavation.

The mastodon—named for Michael and Courtney Clapp, the property owners who generously donated the remains—is estimated to have been about 10 years old at the time of its death roughly 13,210 years ago. With around 130 bones recovered, the juvenile mastodon is among the more complete specimens found in the region, totaling approximately 70% of its skeleton.

Following the excavation, the bones spent more than a year drying and undergoing conservation efforts in the museum’s collections facility. Working in collaboration with experts from the University of Michigan, the GRPM began the process of studying and preserving the ancient remains.

To bring the mastodon to life for public viewing, the museum enlisted Research Casting International, a firm renowned for its fossil reconstructions. Each bone was meticulously scanned to create a 3D-printed, fully articulated model, allowing the original fossils to remain safely preserved. Select authentic bones will be displayed alongside the model, offering a rare and tangible connection to Michigan’s prehistoric past.

The exhibit is more than a visual spectacle—it’s an educational journey. Visitors will learn how subtle clues in the bones reveal the mastodon’s age and habitat. Interpretive panels will highlight key differences between mastodons and their often-confused relatives, the mammoths, as well as provide context about the many other species that once roamed Ice Age Michigan.

And the museum has even more in store.

On October 11, just weeks after the mastodon exhibit opens, a traveling exhibition featuring an even larger prehistoric creature will make its debut at the GRPM. Details are being kept under wraps for now, but the museum will make the official announcement on September 2 via its social media channels.

Whether you’re a lifelong learner, a science enthusiast, or simply curious about the giants that once called Michigan home, this fall offers a unique opportunity to come face to face with the past—right in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.