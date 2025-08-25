Celebrate September with free admission to Blandford

Celebrate the changing seasons with a walk through the woods, a visit to the farm, or an encounter with wildlife — all for free this September at Blandford Nature Center.

Thanks to a generous donation from Meijer, Blandford is offering free general admission from Tuesday, Sept. 2 through Tuesday, Sept. 30. This marks the first time the nonprofit has waived admission throughout the month of September.

Located at 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Blandford Nature Center invites visitors of all ages to enjoy 264 acres of forests, meadows, wetlands, and eight miles of trails, including one mile of ADA-accessible paths. Grounds are open daily from dawn to dusk, while the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding Labor Day (Sept. 1).

Guests can also explore two outdoor playscapes, visit the BNC Farm and Children’s Garden, and meet more than 30 rehabilitated wildlife ambassadors in the Wildlife Education Center.

“For over 90 years, we’ve remained committed to being good environmental stewards and focused on initiatives tied to nature conservation,” said Erik Petrovskis, director of environmental compliance and sustainability at Meijer. “Blandford Nature Center offers so much opportunity for visitors of all ages to explore the outdoors, and we encourage the entire community to get outside and enjoy what the nature center has to offer this month.”

Visitors will have access to activity-filled backpacks, accessibility equipment, and the newly renovated Sensory Garden, designed as a welcoming space for those with sensory differences. Sensory backpacks, including headphones and emotion expression cards, are also available at the Visitor Center.

“Come see the colors change, visit the farm during harvest, and walk the trails with our neighbors from across West Michigan,” said Jennifer Brown, chief operations officer at Blandford Nature Center.

Free admission is part of Blandford’s broader mission to make nature more accessible and engaging for everyone. The nature center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to outdoor education, environmental conservation, and hands-on learning experiences for all ages.

More information about events, programs and resources can be found at blandfordnaturecenter.org.