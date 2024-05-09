Celebrate Mom’s Day with a sculpture excursion

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Mother’s Day? The Cynthia McKean’s Sculpture Studio and Garden open house might just be the perfect choice. Located at 1000 Mason St. in Saugatuck, this enchanting sculpture garden offers visitors an idyllic opportunity to immerse themselves in the magic of art and nature.

“This weekend’s Open House at Cynthia McKean’s Sculpture Studio and Garden, will be a special way to celebrate Mother’s Day this year,” said Lisa Mize, Executive Director of the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Art and nature will intertwine in the best possible way, highlighting our area’s gorgeous spring blooms and renowned artists.”

As you step into the studio and garden, you’ll be greeted by a picturesque scene of blooming gardens adorned with vibrant spring colors and captivating sculptures. It’s a serene oasis where visitors can stroll at their leisure, taking in the beauty of lush greenery and intricate artwork.

But the experience doesn’t end with just the sights. Visitors will have the chance to engage directly with the featured artists, gaining insight into their creative processes and perhaps even discovering a newfound appreciation for their work. Light refreshments will be available, providing a moment of relaxation amidst the artistic atmosphere.

Best of all, admission to this memorable event is completely free. Rain or shine, you’re invited to join in the festivities on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. And with golf cart shuttles available for added convenience, navigating the expansive grounds is a breeze.

Featured artists include Cynthia McKean with her captivating steel sculptures, Marcia Perry showcasing her beautiful sculpted trees, Lena Aukema with her intricate Owl Stones, and Donnie Seibel with his mesmerizing paper art creations.

For more information, feel free to reach out to Marcia Perry at marciaperry53@gmail.com or Cynthia McKean at cmcdesign@cynthiamckean.com.