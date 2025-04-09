A Dazzling Journey Through Light and Conservation 

As the sun sets and the evening air cools, the John Ball Zoo transforms into a glowing wonderland of light and color. Starting today, the third annual Grand Rapids Lantern Festival invites visitors to step into an immersive world where art, culture, and wildlife conservation collide in a truly magical experience. This year, with hundreds of intricately handcrafted lanterns and new interactive displays, the festival promises to be bigger and better than ever. Sponsored by Meijer, it offers a rare opportunity to explore the zoo after dark, as well as celebrate the beauty of nature through Chinese mythological creatures, rainforest animals, and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome our community to the third annual Grand Rapids Lantern Festival,” said Darci Mitchell, promotions & events manager at John Ball Zoo. “This year’s festival is bigger and better than ever and highlights the Zoo’s mission to protect wildlife and wild places, making the festival a beautiful and meaningful experience for our visitors.”

The lanterns, made in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, will take guests on a 1-mile tour of the zoo, showcasing both new and iconic displays. The event runs from April 9 through June 15, and, in response to its growing popularity, will also be open on Tuesdays starting May 20.