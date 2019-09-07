Yoga studio opening on West Side

A yoga teacher is making her dream of owning a local studio come true.

Niki Corcoran, a registered yoga teacher, will open Heights Yoga Project in Grand Rapids’ West Side neighborhood, at 744 Leonard St. NW, on Sept. 9, according to the studio’s Facebook page.

Corcoran has been teaching community yoga classes throughout the city for the past four years while planning to open her own space someday, she says on the page.

It’s been her “dream to create a safe space for all community members to enjoy the benefits of yoga,” Corcoran says.

The practice is marketed as “family friendly,” “holistic” and “committed to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to its website.

So far, eight instructors — including Corcoran — are lined up to teach yoga classes in several styles: Vinyasa, Yoga HYPe, Balance + Flow and WERQ, among others.

People can pay a drop-in fee of $12 per class, try out a monthly unlimited membership for $79 per month or purchase five- or 10-class packs for $50 or $90.

First-time attendees are eligible to receive one month of unlimited classes for $30.

Class schedules are posted online.

Photo via fb.com