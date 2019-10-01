Read ‘The Drinker’s Manifesto’

Worried about your kids’ drinking habits? You are not alone.

A local grassroots movement has published a book to inspire young adults toward healthier alcohol consumption choices.

“The Drinker’s Manifesto: Cheers to a Better Drinking Culture” is written by Jason Ley, CEO of Better Drinking Culture in Grand Rapids.

The book, which was published in June, espouses the organization’s dedication to shifting culture’s relationship with alcohol in a more positive direction.

It is geared toward college-age novice drinkers and binge-drinkers, but also respects non-drinkers and the sober-curious, all of whom are queried about what they think a healthier relationship with alcohol looks like.

BDC is not anti-alcohol, but believes that alcohol should be a choice, not an expectation, Ley said. A better drinking culture advocates for a more mindful approach when choosing to consume, in turn making moderation the goal.

BDC hopes to sell 4 million copies of “The Drinker’s Manifesto,” which, on average, is how many people turn 21 annually in the United States. BDC hopes to achieve this with the support and reach of those who have a vested interest in the health and safety of the next generation.

The book can be purchased on Amazon, and BDC representatives also are available for speaking engagements.

Photo Courtesy BDC