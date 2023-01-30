Pet dental care

Dental health is a very important topic, one that I believe isn’t spoken about often enough.

My little Elly Bean, a 4-lb, 13-year-old longhaired chihuahua needed a dental cleaning. This would be her last dental cleaning as she was a senior dog. I was sure to order ALL the tests that would help to ensure that she tolerated anesthesia well and recovered quickly. We did blood work and a chest x-ray. She had slight heart murmur but the doctor didn’t feel that it posed a threat. On the day of her surgery, they gave her an IV to help her kidneys function better for surgery. It would help flush out any current toxins as well and flush out anesthesia after procedure. When they gave her the IV, they theorize that the flush of the fluid broke a blood clot loose from her heart. It went to brain and she stroked. I never saw her alive again.

I don’t mean to be dramatic. My intent is to drive home how important dental health is for our pets. As we all know, hindsight

is 20/20. I know I could’ve done better by her and she has lit my passion in helping other pet parents care for their pets’ teeth regularly, at home so they don’t have to go through what I did.

Broken teeth can cause terrible pain and infections. Plaque and tartar build up can also cause inflamed and infected gums. This bacteria can get into the blood stream and cause heart problems such as endocarditis and cause pets to have an increased risk of congestive heart failure. The pain in the mouth can cause discomfort while eating, resulting in weight loss, lethargy, etc.